E-commerce and gaming leading the show as top advertisers for IPL 2024

Advertising on television for Indian Premier League saw a 9 percent growth in ad volume per channel compared to IPL 2023 in the first 31 matches.

According to TAM data, in this period, the number of categories and advertisers also saw significant growth. Last year there were a total of 35 plus categories and 45 plus advertise this year in the 31 match period. The number of categories, grew to touch 55 plus categories, while the number of advertisers stood at 65 plus.

The top advertise for the season till date are ecom – gaming with 18 percent share of ad volumes, followed by range of food products, pan masala, cellular phones – smartphones and perfumes/deodorant.

Ecom, gaming and pan masala are the only two common categories between this year and last year.

Moving on to advertisers, the top advertisers in this period are Parle Products, Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Playgames 24*7 (My11circle), Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala) and K P Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi).

Overall, there were 37 new categories and 94 new brands present in the 31 matches of IPL 2024, compared to the same number of matches in IPL 2023.

The top five new categories were range of food products, securities/share broking organisations, ecom – financial services, internet service providers, ecom – wallets.