Elon Musk's Tesla announces 13 job openings in Delhi, Mumbai after meeting with PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc has announced job hiring for 13 positions in Delhi and Mumbai. According to a LinkedIn post, the US electric carmaker is hiring for roles such as ‘Tesla Advisor,’ ‘Inside Sales Advisor,’ ‘Customer Support Specialist,’ ‘Consumer Engagement Manager,’ ‘Order Operations Specialist,’ ‘Service Manager,’ ‘Business Operations Analyst,’ ‘Store Manager,’ ‘Parts Advisor,’ ‘Service Advisor,’ ‘Delivery Operations Specialist,’ and ‘Customer Support Supervisor.’
The company is hiring employees on a full-time basis for Delhi and Mumbai locations.
As per the post, candidates can apply for jobs by clicking on the Career option on the official website.
The job opening has come following Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last week. The Indian foreign ministry said the discussions were being held on issues related to space, mobility, technology, and innovation.
Tesla and India's relationship has been on and off over the years. The EV maker has stayed away from India due to concerns over high import duties. However, India slashed the import duty on EVs for global automakers that will set up factories with at least $500 million of investment and start local production within three years.
Musk has been seeking business opportunities in India for a long time. His company scouted for factory and showroom locations last year.
The billionaire has also expressed interest to open his satellite service company Starlink in India. In November 2024, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he would be allowed to operate if it complies with "security regulations".