ChatGPT Go goes free in India - Here’s why and how to get it

OpenAI has revealed that its premium ChatGPT Go plan will be available free of cost for one full year, starting November 4, 2025. The offer applies to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period.
The move comes as part of OpenAI’s push to make advanced AI tools more accessible to Indian developers, students and professionals — a user base that has grown rapidly since the company’s paid plans launched earlier this year.
Why India?
OpenAI said the decision was made to celebrate its first-ever DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on November 4. The company acknowledged the “enthusiasm and creativity” of Indian users, noting that India has quickly become one of ChatGPT’s largest and fastest-growing markets, with paid subscribers doubling within just a month of launch.
Launched as a mid-tier paid plan, ChatGPT Go bridges the gap between the free and Pro versions of ChatGPT. It offers:
- Access to GPT-5, OpenAI’s latest and most powerful model - Faster response times and longer memory for ongoing conversations - Higher message limits for heavy users - Image generation and file upload capabilities for advanced workflows
For developers and students, this means an upgraded workspace for coding help, research, creative projects and productivity without the usual subscription fee.
By making ChatGPT Go free in India, OpenAI is not only marking its entry into the Indian developer ecosystem but also cementing its competitive position in the country’s fast-evolving AI landscape.
With rivals like Google, Anthropic and Perplexity also investing heavily in India, OpenAI’s free Go rollout could be a strategic move to drive adoption and long-term loyalty. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be eligible for the free access, with more details on how to claim the offer expected soon.