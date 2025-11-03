Aditya Swamy elevated to Managing Director of Google Play

Aditya Swamy, a veteran media and marketing executive with more than two decades of experience across consumer brands and digital platforms, has been elevated to Managing Director of Google Play.

Swamy is overseeing Google Play’s business across 14 countries, including India, Southeast Asia and Australia. He works closely with developers, startups and investors to strengthen the app economy and expand the region’s digital ecosystem. Swamy also leads Google’s engagement with early-stage startups in India through the Google for Startups initiative, supporting founders and venture capital firms in accelerating the growth of digital-first businesses.

Before joining Google, Swamy held leadership roles across some of India’s most prominent companies. An MBA graduate from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, he began his career in sales and marketing at Coca-Cola, later moving to Viacom18, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of MTV. He also spent time at Flipkart as Senior Director of Marketing, where he helped shape major retail moments such as the Big Billion Day sale.