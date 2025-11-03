Netflix chooses Hyderabad for second office in India after Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT
Global streaming giant Netflix has selected Hyderabad as the location for its second office in India, expanding its physical footprint beyond Mumbai. The company has reportedly leased a 41,000 square-foot office space in HITECH City, one of Hyderabad’s most prominent business districts.
According to a report by Cinejosh, the upcoming office is expected to house teams specialising in regional content development, project supervision, technical workflows, and vendor management for both production and post-production operations.
The decision has sparked widespread discussion online, particularly about Netflix’s choice of Hyderabad over Bengaluru, India’s established technology hub. Bengaluru is home to several major tech players, including Google, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and Microsoft.
Social media users were quick to share their reactions, with many suggesting that Hyderabad’s infrastructure and quality of life made it an increasingly attractive destination for global firms. Some users argued that Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and urban challenges have contributed to the city losing ground to Hyderabad in recent years.
So many companies one after another are choosing Hyderabad over Bangalore to open their new office.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 2, 2025
If I were ruling Bangalore, I would have sleepless nights to fix Traffic and potholes to stop this happen but I'm not in power and those in power are sleeping. https://t.co/xmlLinSgMs
One user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the move reflected a broader shift in corporate sentiment, writing that “Bangalore only wants Kannada-speaking companies to operate there! Otherwise, you will be discriminated against like a third-class citizen.”
Another problem is Bangalore only wants Kannada speaking companies to operate there! Otherwise u will be discriminated like a third class citizen!— kumar_saab (@kumar_saab92) November 2, 2025
Netflix’s expansion into Hyderabad underscores the city’s growing prominence as a media and technology hub, complementing its established reputation as a base for IT and entertainment production in southern India.