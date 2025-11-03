Google Cloud unveils Gemini Enterprise, an AI platform for businesses

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Cloud has launched Gemini Enterprise, a comprehensive artificial intelligence platform aimed at integrating AI directly into daily business operations. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, the platform connects securely with widely used enterprise tools such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and SAP, enabling organisations to harness contextual insights, recommendations, and automation across their systems.
Google described Gemini Enterprise as a “front door” for AI in the workplace — a central hub through which employees can automate tasks, analyse data, and access intelligent insights through a single interface.
Through its chat-based design, the platform allows employees to ask questions, conduct analyses, or trigger automated workflows without any coding expertise. It also features a no-code workbench, enabling business teams to build their own AI-powered agents for activities like research, customer support, or data analysis.
Gemini Enterprise includes a library of pre-built Google agents that can be deployed immediately, while also supporting custom agents developed internally or by partners. A built-in governance framework allows organisations to monitor and manage all AI agents centrally, ensuring compliance and oversight.
Several leading global companies — including Figma, GAP, Klarna, Mercedes-Benz, and Virgin Voyages — are already using Gemini Enterprise for functions such as customer engagement, legal operations, marketing campaigns, and data analytics, according to Google.
The platform is also being deeply integrated with Google Workspace applications. In Google Meet, for instance, users will soon be able to access real-time speech translation, while Google Vids can now convert presentations into AI-generated videos with automated voiceovers.
Emphasising openness, Google said Gemini Enterprise operates within an open ecosystem supported by more than 100,000 partners providing extensions and integrations. To drive adoption, the company has also introduced new “Google Skills” training programmes designed to help developers and employees upskill in AI technologies.
With Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud is positioning itself as a full-stack AI provider, combining infrastructure, models, and applications to support businesses accelerating their transition towards AI-powered workflows and decision-making.