Luxury buyers stay loyal to Gurugram amid poor infra outcry; Prices up nearly 30% YoY

Gurugram remains one of the most preferred destinations for homebuyers in the luxury and ultra-luxury categories. This holds true despite recent social media backlash over inadequate infrastructure, unplanned drainage systems, and traffic congestion. According to property consultancy Anarock, the outrage surrounding the city's crippling infrastructure has triggered concerns among potential homebuyers, particularly end-users. However, the impact is expected to be short-lived. The city continues to attract affluent buyers and investors, driven by strong fundamentals, premium project launches, and sustained corporate presence.

"Gurugram has become synonymous with luxury living and commands a premium because of the lifestyle it offers. While affordability pressures may dampen mid-segment uptake, demand for high-end housing is likely to hold firm with gradual price appreciation," said Ashim Chowdhury, Senior Vice President – Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group.

According to Ajay Malik, Chief Strategy Officer, RISE Infraventures, buyers confidence--particularly along the Dwarka Expressway--remained extraordinarily bullish throughout 2025.

"Between April and September 2025, we recorded nearly 28% higher bookings than the same period last year, with the luxury segment driving most of the momentum. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for micro-markets offering convenience and lifestyle enhancements," Malik said.

Sohna has also emerged as a promising micro-market, expected to witness price appreciation up to 1.6X by 2030, said Swapnil Anil, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers in a recent report.

Gurugram continues to dominate premium housing in Delhi-NCR. Over 80% of new launches in the first nine months of 2025 were in the ultra-luxury bracket, over Rs 2.5 crore. Average property prices have risen 29% year-on-year, from Rs 9,500 sq ft in September 2024 to Rs 12,250 per sq ft.

In contrast, the wider Delhi-NCR housing market saw around 42,525 new launches and 40,695 units sold between January and September 2025, compared to 38,430 launches and 47,773 sales in the same period last year. While sales volumes dipped 15% YoY, total sales value surged over 63%, from Rs 66,752 crore in 9M 2024 to nearly Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2025.

Despite the monsoon and the inauspicious ‘shraad’ period that is traditionally seen as less favorable for home purchases, Q3 2025 (July – September 2025) saw only a 2% decline in sales volume, while sales value surged by 61%.

According to Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group India, the housing market is regaining momentum. The Housing Sentiment Index rose to 142 in Q3 2025 from 138 in the previous quarter, indicating renewed buyer confidence.

Experts noted that buyers increasingly desire lifestyle offerings comparable to global hubs such as Dubai and Singapore — something Gurugram claims it can deliver by balancing international-grade living with Indian context.