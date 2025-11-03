“He was Ogilvy”: Devika Bulchandani’s heartfelt tribute to Piyush Pandey, the man who made people before ads

ADVERTISEMENT
At an event celebrating the late adman Piyush Pandey, Devika Bulchandani, COO, WPP (former global CEO, Ogilvy) delivered one of the most personal tributes yet.
“The world of advertising lost a giant. India lost one of its greatest storytellers. But at Ogilvy, we lost our heart,” she said.
Bulchandani said Pandey didn’t just build advertising, he built the people who make advertising.
“Piyush didn’t just work at Ogilvy. He was Ogilvy,” she said. “For decades, he poured his heart and soul into Ogilvy India and Ogilvy globally. Shaping the spirit, raising the creative bar and inspiring generations of talent.”
She said the next few days would be filled with tributes to the iconic work Pandey created. But the deeper legacy, she stressed, was the people.
“Piyush made people. He created future leaders,” she said. “He nurtured them like a mother and protected them like a father. And I count myself amongst those.”
Bulchandani then turned directly to the leaders in the room today at Ogilvy. “Heps, Sukesh, Kainaz, Harshad, VR Prem and all of the others who are in the audience and who lead Ogilvy today. You are his real masterpieces.”
She said those leaders would carry forward Pandey’s love, light, legacy, hunger, heart and humility. “Your hearts are broken right now. Your Ogilvy family and all your Ogilvy clients are standing with you.”
She also acknowledged the clients present in the audience. “So many of you are here today and you are not here as clients. You are here because you loved Piyush,” she said. “Not simply respected the genius that he was.”
“Piyush had a rare gift. He understood people and made them feel seen,” she said. “He spoke to them not simply through his powerful words, but through heart and humanity.” For Bulchandani, this was deeply personal. “I will never forget how Piyush made me feel. I will never forget Piyush’s words. I will never forget Piyush."