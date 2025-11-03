Former Airtel Payments Bank CMO Shilpi Kapoor joins BharatPe as marketing head

ADVERTISEMENT
Fintech platform BharatPe on Monday announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as its new Head of Marketing. In this role, she will lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, and digital growth initiatives across BharatPe’s portfolio.
Kapoor previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Payments Bank, where she helped establish the “Safe Second Account” category, scaled monthly transacting users to over 100 million, and strengthened customer acquisition, brand trust, and digital engagement, the company said.
With over two decades of experience across the BFSI, telecom, automotive, and FMCG sectors, Kapoor has held senior marketing roles at American Express, Renault, Godfrey Phillips, Bharti Airtel, and Coca-Cola.
“Shilpi’s experience in scaling high-impact brands will help sharpen our narrative, deepen engagement, and accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe.
“BharatPe has played a pivotal role in shaping digital commerce in India, and the opportunity ahead is tremendous. My focus will be on building a brand that is trusted, relevant, and culturally rooted — one that empowers millions of merchants and consumers and strengthens BharatPe’s position as a financial growth partner across India,” Kapoor added.