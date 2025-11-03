Today in AI | Over a lakh jobs lost due to AI | Google's Gemini Enterprise for businesses

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Over 1 Lakh tech jobs lost in 2025 as AI reshapes global workforce
The global technology industry is witnessing one of its largest waves of layoffs in recent memory, with more than 1,00,000 employees losing their jobs across 218 companies so far in 2025, according to data from Layoffs.fyi. From Silicon Valley to Bengaluru, major corporations are scaling back their workforces as they pivot aggressively towards artificial intelligence, cloud services, and profitability following years of rapid expansion during the pandemic.
Google experiments with ads in AI search mode
Google has begun experimenting with advertisements inside its AI-powered Search interface and Gemini-driven experiences, the company has confirmed.
Zupee acquires Australian AI startup Nucanon to expand into interactive storytelling
Zupee has announced the acquisition of Nucanon, a Sydney-based innovator in AI-driven interactive storytelling. The acquisition marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between India and Australia in the digital entertainment sector, bringing together Zupee’s vast distribution reach and Nucanon’s breakthrough narrative AI technology.
Meta rejects claims it used pirated adult films to train AI models
Meta has dismissed allegations that it used pirated adult films to train its artificial intelligence models, calling the claims baseless and unsupported. The company’s response comes after adult film studio Strike 3 Holdings filed a lawsuit accusing Meta of illegally downloading thousands of its films through BitTorrent from corporate IP addresses.