Tech worker of 24 years speaks out after layoff amid mass job cuts, says 'we're just numbers'

ADVERTISEMENT
Mass layoffs continue to reverberate through the global technology sector, with even long-serving professionals finding themselves caught in the wave of corporate downsizing. A software engineer with 24 years of experience has shared a deeply personal account on Reddit, describing how being laid off after more than two decades with the same company left him feeling “lost” and disillusioned.
“I was laid off after 24 years in tech. And I feel lost,” the post’s title reads — a stark reflection of the uncertainty now facing many experienced professionals in the field.
The techie revealed that their final working day came two weeks ago, following the company’s decision to cut around 10,000 jobs, including positions from key operational departments. “It finally happened,” the post reads. “After a long and successful career, I’m trying to figure out what comes next.”
The post captures a growing frustration among laid-off tech workers, many of whom feel discarded after years of service. The author described feeling angry, betrayed, and confused, expressing concerns about the increasingly volatile job market and the widening gap between executives and regular employees.
“I know the job market is very tough these days, and I'm torn,” the user wrote. “There’s no longer any loyalty to the American employee. We’ve all become just numbers on a spreadsheet, while executives are taking multi-million dollar bonuses.”
The candid post quickly gained traction online, drawing hundreds of comments from others who had faced similar experiences of being laid off after long tenures in the tech industry. Many shared words of support, while others echoed the sentiment that corporate loyalty — once a cornerstone of stable employment — has largely vanished in today’s profit-driven tech landscape.