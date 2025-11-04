Titan Company Q2 advertising spend jumps to Rs 408 crore as festive demand lifts sales

ADVERTISEMENT
Titan Company Limited reported a strong second quarter for fiscal 2025–26, with profit climbing 59 percent year-on-year on the back of robust jewellery sales and heightened festive spending. The company also ramped up its advertising expenditure to ₹408 crore for the quarter, highlighting an aggressive push across brands ahead of the holiday season.
The Tata Group–owned lifestyle major said consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹18,725 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with ₹14,534 crore a year earlier. Net profit grew to ₹1,120 crore, from ₹704 crore in the same period last year.
Titan’s jewellery division remained its largest contributor, posting sales of ₹16,522 crore, up from ₹12,771 crore a year ago. The watches, eyewear, and other lifestyle segments also recorded steady growth. Operating margins improved to 9.3 percent, while total assets rose to ₹52,030 crore, from ₹40,647 crore as of March 2025.
The board also approved a key leadership transition. Ajoy Chawla, currently Chief Executive Officer of the jewellery division, will take over as Managing Director from January 1, 2026, succeeding C.K. Venkataraman, who retires at the end of December.
Chawla, who joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1990 and has been with Titan since 1991, has held multiple leadership roles across the company. As jewellery head since 2019, he has overseen a near threefold increase in sales and profit.