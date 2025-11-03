McDonald’s India operator Westlife Foodworld Q2 profit rises to Rs 27.7 crore; Digital sales hit 75%

ADVERTISEMENT
Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, announced its Q2 FY26 results on Monday. The company reported a profit of Rs 27.7 crore for the July–September quarter, a sharp rise from Rs 35.8 lakh in the same period last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 618 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 641.8 crore in Q2 FY25, while total income rose to Rs 652.5 crore this fiscal.
The company said that the operating environment remained challenging through August and September, with overall out-of-home food consumption declining by 4–6% year-on-year. On-premise sales grew 5% annually, while off-premise traction remained stable. Digital sales accounted for nearly 75% of quarterly revenue, driven by enhanced loyalty programmes and higher engagement through mobile apps and self-ordering kiosks (SOKs).
Westlife Foodworld has outlined a four-pillar strategy for 2027 focused on driving daypart leadership through menu innovation and marketing, integrating all touchpoints into a unified “One McDonald’s” platform, expanding into new geographies while strengthening existing markets, and boosting operational efficiency to deliver superior business performance.