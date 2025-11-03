Puneet Das quits after 8 years; Sharat Verma named Tata Consumer Beverages President

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced the appointment of Sharat Verma as President – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia (including Organic India), following the resignation of Puneet Das, who has decided to pursue new opportunities after eight years with the company.

Verma, a seasoned business leader, currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Fabric Care at Procter & Gamble (P&G), overseeing operations across India, the Middle East, and Africa. With over two decades of experience at P&G, he has played a pivotal role in building and expanding several global brands such as Ariel, Tide, Gillette, Oral-B, and Olay, managing diverse markets including India, ASEAN, China, and the Middle East.

A strategic marketer and general manager, Verma is known for his strong record of driving growth in highly competitive and price-sensitive categories. During his tenure as Vice President for Fabric Care, P&G India, he led a US$0.5 billion business, achieving a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) despite stiff market competition.

Among his many achievements, Verma is credited with leading consumer insight-driven campaigns such as “Share The Load”, which not only resonated socially but also strengthened brand equity and sales performance.

An alumnus of the University of Delhi, where he completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree, Verma also holds an MBA in Marketing from the International Management Institute (IMI), Delhi. He began his career in sales roles at Henkel and Gillette, before moving to P&G where he rose through the ranks.

The leadership transition at TCPL comes as Puneet Das, who spearheaded the company’s Packaged Beverages business during a period of high growth, tendered his resignation effective November 3, 2025. In his letter, Das expressed gratitude for his journey at Tata Consumer, stating that the past eight years had been “an amazing experience” and acknowledging the “wonderful learning” and opportunities provided by the company. He assured full cooperation during the transition period.

In a separate development, Prashant Parameswaran, President – Soulfull Business, has also stepped down from his role for personal reasons, effective December 15, 2025.

These leadership changes mark a significant moment for Tata Consumer Products as it continues to strengthen its leadership bench and accelerate growth across categories in the fast-evolving consumer goods sector.

Earlier this month Storyboard18 had reported that the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) had raised several key issues including the need for urgent dialogue with affected distributors to resolve trade and operational challenges, fair and transparent business practices, proper handling and disposal of damaged and non-moving stock, restoration of trust through proactive engagement and sustainable distribution practices, and the protection of general trade interests to uphold the integrity of the Tata Namak brand.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), the FMCG arm of the Tata Group, had failed to resolve ongoing distributor grievances, according to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF). AICPDF’s National President, Dhairyashil Patil had told Storyboard18 that the company’s management has been unable to address the prolonged concerns of distributors across the country.

After a prolonged impasse, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has resolved the concerns raised by its distributors, according to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF).

The distributors’ body told Storyboard18 that a “healthy and productive” meeting was held on Wednesday with TCPL senior officials, promoting open and transparent discussions. Dhairyashil H. Patil, National President of AICPDF said that all key issues and demands presented by them were positively acknowledged and accepted by the company.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Monday announced its second-quarter earnings for FY26, reporting an 11% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.46 crore, compared to Rs 367.21 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 4,965.90 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 4,214.45 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by an 18% rise in the India business, 10% growth in the international business, and a 26% increase in the non-branded business.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from the India business stood at Rs 3,122 crore; international business at Rs 1,288 crore; and branded business at Rs 4,410 crore.