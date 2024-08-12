EssenceMediacom secures integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods

GroupM’s media agency EssenceMediacom has secured the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods.
As part of the mandate, the agency will deliver a comprehensive range of full-funnel media solutions to engage new-age consumers and strengthen the brand's presence in the growing e-commerce market.
This collaboration with EssenceMediacom aligns with Bambino's ambition to expand its footprint in India. Bambino has introduced new product ranges promising health, taste, and convenience, reflecting their commitment to quality and continuous innovation.
Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia said, "Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of Bambinos' growth journey. By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to deliver exceptional results for Bambino, reaffirming our commitment to creating innovative, customized solutions for our clients.”
The agency will manage Bambino’s account from its Bengaluru office.
EssenceMediacom is GroupM’s newest and largest agency and employs over 10,000 people across 120 offices in 96 markets. Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Google, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont and Sony.