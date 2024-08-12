            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • essencemediacom-secures-integrated-media-mandate-for-bambino-pasta-foods-39335

      EssenceMediacom secures integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods

      EssenceMediacom will help boost Bambino’s presence in India and will deliver full-funnel media solutions.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 12, 2024 12:17 PM
      EssenceMediacom secures integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods
      EssenceMediacom will manage Bambino’s account from their Bengaluru office.

      GroupM’s media agency EssenceMediacom has secured the integrated media mandate for Bambino Pasta Foods.

      As part of the mandate, the agency will deliver a comprehensive range of full-funnel media solutions to engage new-age consumers and strengthen the brand's presence in the growing e-commerce market.

      This collaboration with EssenceMediacom aligns with Bambino's ambition to expand its footprint in India. Bambino has introduced new product ranges promising health, taste, and convenience, reflecting their commitment to quality and continuous innovation.

      Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia said, "Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of Bambinos' growth journey. By leveraging innovation and technology, we aim to deliver exceptional results for Bambino, reaffirming our commitment to creating innovative, customized solutions for our clients.”

      The agency will manage Bambino’s account from its Bengaluru office.

      EssenceMediacom is GroupM’s newest and largest agency and employs over 10,000 people across 120 offices in 96 markets. Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Google, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont and Sony.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 12, 2024 12:17 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against CCD's parent firm

      NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against CCD's parent firm

      How it Works

      IPG Mediabrands opens global centre of excellence office in Pune

      IPG Mediabrands opens global centre of excellence office in Pune

      Brand Makers

      Enormous Brands onboards Sindhu Sharma as NCD (North)

      Enormous Brands onboards Sindhu Sharma as NCD (North)

      Advertising

      Auto major Volvo initiates global media review

      Auto major Volvo initiates global media review

      Agency News

      Century Pulp and Paper appoints Vector Brand Solutions as its brand & communications AOR

      Century Pulp and Paper appoints Vector Brand Solutions as its brand & communications AOR

      Agency News

      WPP collaborates with NVIDIA to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds

      WPP collaborates with NVIDIA to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds

      Agency News

      Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital and media mandate for Eveready

      Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital and media mandate for Eveready