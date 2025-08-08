Profit falls 54% at R K Swamy as agency ramps up capacity and AI investments

ADVERTISEMENT
Integrated marketing services group R K SWAMY Limited has reported an 8.7% drop in consolidated total income to ₹306.15 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared to ₹335.39 crore in FY24. Profit Before Tax (PBT) fell sharply by 53.8% to ₹24.77 crore from ₹53.57 crore in the previous year, as the company undertook significant investments in capacity, technology, and talent aimed at long-term growth.
Executive Group Chairman Srinivasan K Swamy said the dip in financial performance was largely due to the absence of large one-off projects from FY24 and a deliberate decision to invest heavily in strategic initiatives. “These are deliberate steps towards building a more resilient, technologically advanced, and future-ready organisation,” he noted.
In a key leadership move, Sangeetha Narasimhan was appointed CEO of R K SWAMY, taking charge of the Marcom business. Shekar Swamy remains Managing Director & Group CEO, overseeing broader strategic execution. Two new business-focused initiatives — the Centre for Study of Indian Markets and the Brand and Marketing Consulting Group — were launched to strengthen thought leadership and advisory capabilities.
Key initiatives during the year included adding 600 seats to the Customer Experience Centre and 346 seats to Computer-Aided Telephonic Interview (CATI) facilities, expanding capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital media, and customer engagement platforms, and securing ISO certification for subsidiary Hansa Research. The company also strengthened its integrated marketing communications, brand consulting, and data analytics offerings.
Looking ahead, the group will focus on scaling its “Centre for Study of Indian Markets” and the newly launched “Brand and Marketing Consulting Group,” positioning itself as a thought leader in the sector. Swamy expressed optimism that these moves would help capture new opportunities and drive substantial returns in the coming years.
With 52 years in business, R K SWAMY continues to position itself as a single-window provider for total brand solutions, blending market research, creative communication, media, and data analytics for a wide range of clients.