Virat Kohli's latest picture in London stuns fans - grey beard sparks age, health chatter

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has once again become the centre of online conversation - not for a cover drive or record-breaking knock, but for his appearance.
On Friday, a picture of the 36-year-old batting superstar in London, posing with a man identified as Shash Kiran, surfaced online. While fans were unsure about the identity of Kohli's companion, it was his visibly greyer beard that stole the spotlight.
Kohli's salt-and-pepper look made him appear noticeably older, prompting a wave of shock and concern across social media. For many, it was also a sobering reminder that their cricketing hero is nearing 37.
The sight was all the more surprising as Kohli was last seen in public less than a month ago, at former teammate Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan event on July 10.
It was at that event that Kohli had hinted at the frequency of his beard colouring, joking: “I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days.” The comment drew laughs and meme reactions at the time, but the latest photo has convinced many that the greys are here to stay.
This isn't the first time Kohli's beard has drawn attention. In July 2023, a photo he posted with wife Anushka Sharma went viral for the same reason. Anushka had once revealed that MS Dhoni had jokingly predicted Kohli's early greying during a private conversation, adding that she had witnessed his "immense growth" both as a player and a person through the years.
Here's how netizens reacted:
Kohli, who retired from T20I cricket last year after India’s World Cup triumph in the West Indies, stunned the cricketing world on May 12 this year by announcing his retirement from Test cricket after 14 years.
The decision came just days before the Test squad for India’s England tour was to be picked.
Although he was slated to return to action this month, the postponement of India’s Bangladesh tour has delayed his comeback.
Fans can now expect to see him back in Indian colours in October, when the team heads to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.