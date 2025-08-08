EXCLUSIVE: Tata Motors PV and EV calls for integrated creative agency pitch

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors has officially initiated a multi-agency pitch inviting proposals for a unified agency to manage its creative, customer experience (CX), and social media mandates—a move signaling its intent to streamline brand communication and digital engagement under one roof.
According to industry insiders, the pitch—covering creative ideation, CX strategy, and social media—reflects Tata Motors’ shift toward integrated, always-on marketing strategies. While this initiative focuses on brand-building and consumer engagement, it complements the company's recent push into AI-driven marketing, influencer-led storytelling, and omnichannel personalization across its passenger and EV vehicles.
This pitch comes on the heels of Tata Motors’ 2024 decision to consolidate its passenger vehicle media mandate, valued at approximately ₹450 crore, under Omnicom Media Group (OMG) following a six-month competitive selection involving agencies like Madison, Starcom, Dentsu, and Lodestar UM.
Confirming the development, a senior industry executive said, "By bringing creative, CX, and social operations together under one agency fosters synergy across all customer touchpoints — from ads to post-sales engagement. With one partner, you get efficiency and consistency through cohesive storytelling backed by data-driven insights, reinforcing the brand narrative across platforms."
Another executive from a creative agency said, "The brand's intention is to also enable speed and adaptation, aligning with Tata Motors’ ‘always-on’ marketing to optimize campaigns in real time. And with the brand’s growing focus on micro and regional influencers and local-language storytelling, this integrated model can supercharge localized, culturally relevant outreach."
Tata Motors on August 8 reported a net profit of Rs 3,924 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026. This marks a 30 percent on-year drop from the Rs 5,643 crore net profit from continuing operations reported in the same period last year.