Exclusive: Hummel enters Indian esports scene, signs deal with Revenant

The Danish sportswear brand Hummel has made its debut in the Indian esports scene with a sponsorship deal with Revenant Esports. Sources close to the development claimed that Hummel will serve as the kit sponsor for Revenant Esports. This deal is being considered as one of the biggest deal for an Indian esports team till date. Previously, PUMA had partnered with Revenant Esports as their kit sponsor in 2022 but has not renewed the contract this year.

Hummel, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, designs, produces, and markets high-quality clothing and sports equipment. The company offers a range of fashion and leisure sportswear for both adults and children. Hummel is privately owned and is part of the Thornico Group.

Soumava Naskar, Managing Director, Hummel India and Southeast Asia did not comment on signing of the deal. He said, "Indian Esports scene is exciting and we are in talks with few teams to understand the space and how we can contribute."

The brand has a history of associating with multiple sports teams. Notably, in 2020, Hummel entered sponsorship agreements with Everton F.C.(football club), Astralis Group (Esports organization), and the European Handball Federation.

Hummel entered the Indian market in 2018, earlier with its online presence the brand gained huge traction and later extended its retail presence.

Revenant Esports had previously signed a deal with global sports brand PUMA as their official kit partner in 2022. As part of that deal, Revenant Esports’ creators and esports roster wore exclusive kits produced by PUMA. The collaboration between Revenant Esports and PUMA aimed to enhance their visibility within the Indian esports community.

A source close to the development stated, “PUMA has not renewed the contract with Revenant and has continued its association with the Indian esports team Orangutan. The two-year contract with team Orangutan is set for renewal next March.”

The source further added, “Hummel is a global player in the esports industry. Their investment in the Indian esports scene is considered a significant development as a kit sponsor.”