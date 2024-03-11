comScore            

Number of female leaders in tech, media sees dip: LinkedIn report

As per a study conducted by LinkedIn, categories such as construction, oil, gas and mining followed by utilities have seen an increase among female staffers getting into leadership roles.

The roles are director, vice president, CXO, or partner at Indian companies, highlighted in an ET report. At present, there are two women heading the role compared to 10 men, with the same ratio being the case in 2020. (Representational image: Brooke Lark via Unsplash)

LinkedIn conducted a study where it was revealed that the male-to-female ratio in leadership roles at companies saw no change.

The roles are director, vice president, CXO, or partner at Indian companies, highlighted in an ET report. At present, there are two women heading the role compared to 10 men, with the same ratio being the case in 2020.

To understand the landscape, LinkedIn studied 120 million profiles on its platform across 18 sectors, stated the report. Categories such as technology, information and media, that saw a majority of women lead roles, have witnessed a dip. This has been the scenario in sectors such as real estate, transportation and logistics as well.

However, heavy-weight industries such as construction, oil, gas and mining followed by utilities have seen an increase among female staffers getting into leadership roles.

The reasons for gender disparity at leadership positions stem from direct discrimination, skill mismatch, followed by societal biases in hiring processes, the report revealed.


