Forbes India Under 30 to recognise exceptional young achievers on 4th October

Forbes India will celebrate the 11th edition of Under 30 in Mumbai on October 4, 2024. The prestigious list recognises young innovators and leaders who are redefining the future and embodying the ideals of empowerment and creativity.

Forbes India Under 30 Listees will be felicitated during the Under 30 summit, showcasing the exceptional contributions of young achievers who are making significant strides in their respective fields. This edition will have a total of 38 winners across 19 categories. The grand show will be live-streamed on ForbesIndia.com and its YouTube channel, ensuring that audiences worldwide can join in the remarkable celebration.

"Forbes India Under 30 has been more than just a list — it is a reflection of the aspirations, ambitions, and tenacity of a generation that is willing to challenge the status quo and redefine success. Our 2024 cohort is a testament to the fact that age is no barrier to impact,and creativity knows no bounds," said Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.

The selection process for this year’s listees involved extensive research, including interviews with industry experts, analysis of databases, and media coverage. Forbes India also invited applications and nominations via its platform and engaged with audiences on social media to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of candidates. This led to a long list of nominees, which was refined with expert consultations before the Forbes India editorial team rigorously debated and finalised the winners, chosen from nearly a thousand nominations.

The event is set to feature a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Women Who Win,” moderated by Neha Bothra, Associate Editor, Forbes India. The panel includes distinguished speakers such as Navya Naveli Nanda, Co-founder of Nimaya Foundation; Anoushka Rathod, prominent digital content creator; and Seethalakshmy Narayanan, Vice President, Premji Invest. Together, they will engage in a conversation celebrating the achievements of young women leaders who are reshaping industries, driving innovation, and overcoming barriers.

L'Oréal Paris, the presenting partner of Forbes India Under 30, will also host the ‘Women of Worth’ session, spotlighting the resilience, creativity, and leadership of young women achievers. It aims not only to celebrate their successes but also to inspire the next generation of women changemakers.