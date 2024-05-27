Glance and Star Sports bring fans closer to their cricket idols with access on lock screen

More than 50 million cricket enthusiasts nationwide actively participated in Star Sports’ ‘Star Nahi Far’ contest on Glance Smart Lock Screen. The contest commenced in February as part of Star Sports’ flagship campaign leading up to the just concluded T20 season. Its momentum persisted throughout, attracting participants from over 1,450 cities and towns across the country.

The contest involved participants answering questions related to leading Indian and international cricketers, both on the Glance Smart Lock Screen and during match broadcasts on Star Sports. Participating consistently in the quizzes and providing correct answers were essential factors for winning. Notably, a winner from New Delhi participated in the contest an astonishing 3,700 times and had the opportunity to meet her favourite star, Rishabh Pant, fulfilling her dream.

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance said, “It has been our constant endeavour to provide immersive, impactful experiences on Glance Smart Lock Screen. Partnering with Star Sports has driven unprecedented engagement, connecting fans to their idols, and providing premium access. We are delighted with the contest's success, adding to the cricketing fervour nationwide, and thank Star Sports for their continued support.”

Vikram Passi, Head of Marketing, Star Sports said, “Star Sports’ endeavour always has been to bring fans closer to the game. ‘Star Nahi Far’ is one such initiative that brings the sporting stars closer to their biggest stakeholders in Indian cricket- the fans. To deliver unprecedented reach & ease of participation we joined hands with Glance, to deliver one of the biggest fan activations this country has seen. The virtuous flywheel of engagement created by TV; digital & on ground activation created money can't buy experiences for fans.”

The first leg of the contest built up to the start of the IPL through contest messaging on Glance, promotions on Star Sports channels, and social media collaborations between both entities. Starting March 22, television audiences had the opportunity to engage in the contest through daily inclusions within live broadcasts on Star Sports, and on Glance Smart Lock Screen. Notably, over 40 Glance users from various regions across the country were given the exciting opportunity to meet leading T20 stars, including Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, and more. These winners were selected from those who answered questions about the cricketers on their Lock Screen, correctly.