Herbalife named official nutrition partner for team India at 2024 Paris Olympics

Herbalife, the health and wellness company and community, has partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official Nutrition Partner for team India at the Summer Olympics 2024. This marks Herbalife's third consecutive summer Olympics as the official Nutrition Partner for the team.

Summer Olympics, set to be held in Paris, from 26th July to 11th August 2024, will provide a global platform for Indian athletes to display their exceptional abilities in various sports.

The announcement was made official at the send-off ceremony, organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on 30th June 2024 in New Delhi. The Summer Olympic Games in Paris this year, is touted to be one of the most widely watched sports events in the world.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “This is a privilege to fuel our athletes, the nation's pride, as they represent India on the global stage. Our longstanding partnership with the IOA demonstrates our dedication to India's sporting community. We are committed to sharing our expertise in sports nutrition and providing high-quality, science-backed supplements to fuel peak performance. We wish Team India the very best and have full confidence they will bring glory to the nation once again.”

Herbalife sponsors over 150 athletes, teams, and leagues across the globe, supporting them with quality sports nutrition products, for a healthy and active lifestyle. In India, Herbalife continues to support athletes like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana (cricket), Lakshya Sen (badminton), Manika Batra (table tennis), Mary Kom (boxing), and para-badminton player Palak Kohli, amongst others and major sporting events like Olympics, IPL, Pro Kabaddi, Commonwealth Games, Special Olympics, Ironman Goa, and others.