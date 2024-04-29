            

      Hershey's forays into value molded chocolate sub-segment with new offering

      Hershey’s Choco Delights caters to the growing demand for unique snacking experiences at a reasonable price point among Indian consumers, particularly Gen Z, Millennials, and value-conscious consumers.

      Hershey’s Choco Delights is available across retail stores in top cities at INR 10/-.

      Hershey India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Hershey Company has launched Hershey’s Choco Delights – a milk chocolate bar with crunchies.

      Hershey's Choco Delights launch strengthens Hershey's chocolate portfolio in India and marks the company's foray into the Value Molded Chocolate Sub-Segment, one of the largest within the chocolates category in India.   Hershey's Choco Delights caters to the growing demand for unique snacking experiences at a reasonable price point among Indian consumers, particularly Gen Z, Millennials, and value-conscious consumers.   Luigi Mirri, General Manager, Hershey India and APAC stated, "HESHEY'S Choco Delights stands out distinctly with its combination of melt-in-mouth chocolates and crunchies that delivers Hershey's classic 'chocolatey' experience at an accessible price point. It is a testament to our commitment to strengthen our chocolate portfolio in India and innovate in our pursuit of engaging a diverse consumer base. With this launch we aim to become a significant player in the prominent chocolate segment, catering to key consumption occasions for chocolate enthusiasts."  The brand is expanding its presence in the chocolate segment in the country, after the successful launch of HERSHEY'S KISSES, HERSHEY'S Exotic Dark, HERSHEY'S Bars and HERSHEY'S Choco Tubes.   Delivering Hershey's classic experience at an affordable price point, this new addition will significantly expand Hershey's audience in the confectionery market, specifically targeting the metro markets which encompass 1 million plus towns.


