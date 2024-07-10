HMD enters into a long term partnership with cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

HMD announced a long-term partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, the dynamic all-rounder from the Indian national women's cricket team. This collaboration marks an opportunity for HMD to connect with a young, tech-savvy audience in India, stated the company.

"HMD is a new brand and our young audience relate to meaningful innovation and believe in staying real. In Jemimah, we see a vibrant and versatile brand advocate who really expresses herself on & off the field. We are excited about this long-term partnership. It will be magical!" said Tathagat Jena, head of online business, DTC & marketing head, HMD.