      HMD enters into a long term partnership with cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

      This collaboration marks an opportunity for HMD to connect with a young, tech-savvy audience in India.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2024 9:57 AM
      HMD enters into a long term partnership with cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues
      Jemimah Rodrigues stated, “In a world where athletes like us are expected to be like machines, here is a technology brand that wants us to be human. I am really excited to be with Human Mobile Devices.”

      HMD announced a long-term partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, the dynamic all-rounder from the Indian national women's cricket team. This collaboration marks an opportunity for HMD to connect with a young, tech-savvy audience in India, stated the company.

      "HMD is a new brand and our young audience relate to meaningful innovation and believe in staying real. In Jemimah, we see a vibrant and versatile brand advocate who really expresses herself on & off the field. We are excited about this long-term partnership. It will be magical!" said Tathagat Jena, head of online business, DTC & marketing head, HMD.

      Rodrigues stated, “In a world where athletes like us are expected to be like machines, here is a technology brand that wants us to be human. I am really excited to be with Human Mobile Devices.”


      First Published on Jul 10, 2024 9:57 AM

