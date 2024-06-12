Housing.com partners with Disney+ Hotstar for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Housing.com has announced its collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar as the digital streaming associate sponsor for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This strategic collaboration will enable Housing.com to expand its brand presence and solidify its position as the leading digital real estate platform among its target audience.

This move aligns with Housing.com's objective to amplify its brand presence and connect with a wider audience seeking trusted guidance in their home-buying and renting journeys.

Addressing the occasion, Snehil Gautam, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Housing.com, said, "We are excited to join forces with Disney+ Hotstar for the mega event, a platform with an unparalleled viewer base. In India, cricket transcends being just a sport—it's a religion, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is its grand celebration. This association reflects our commitment to maintaining our leadership in the Indian real estate space."

"By leveraging the success of our 'Parr Se Perfect' campaign and highlighting Housing.com as India's No. 1 Real Estate App, the company aims to strengthen its bond with the vast and passionate audience."

Rahul Ralhan, VP - Growth & Marketing at Housing.com, emphasized, “This association isn't just about boosting our visibility; it's about becoming part of the cherished moments that millions of Indians hold dear. Digital marketing has become a key pillar for us in the last few years, and hence this collaboration as the Digital Streaming Associate Sponsor makes perfect sense. We aspire to show that finding the perfect home can be as thrilling as a perfectly executed cricket shot. As the leading property portal in the digital real estate space, we are uniquely positioned to make this happen.”