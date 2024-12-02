Hyundai sales dip 7% in November 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) total sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 61,252 units in November. HMIL reported total sales of 61,252 units in November 2024, comprising 48,246 domestic sales and 13,006 exports.
In October 2024, HMIL had reported monthly sales (domestic + exports) at 70,078 units, marking a 1.96% YoY growth from 68,728 units sold in Oct 2023.
In November 2024, SUVs continued to dominate domestic sales, contributing 68.8% to the tally. Notably, HMIL recorded its highest-ever rural contribution of 22.1%, reflecting strong penetration into India’s hinterlands.
The Hy-CNG Duo technology also boosted CNG vehicle sales, which accounted for 14.4% of the total.
Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “HMIL’s push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8% of our total Domestic sales. We also bolstered HMIL’s presence in the hinterland of India, by achieving highest ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1% in November. Our innovative Hy-CNG technology continues to strengthen HMIL’s CNG sales, with a 14.4% contribution in November 2024.”