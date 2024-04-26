India’s leading marketers to meet at Storyboard18 Visionaries - Mumbai chapter

The Visionaries - Mumbai Chapter kicks off with a stellar line-up of leaders who are reimagining the future growth of their organizations through a progressive approach and purpose-led strategies. After two blockbuster editions in Delhi and Bangalore, the next Visionaries edition in Mumbai spotlights the power of building enduring brands and accelerating 'good growth' in India's decade. All from the financial and creative capital of India - Mumbai. India Inc leaders and leading marketers will come together to celebrate the growth engine that is Marketing and the people driving brands and businesses forward.

The conversations at Storyboard18 Visionaries will be led by industry stalwart Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite Industries, Santosh Iyer, CEO and MD of Mercedes-Benz India, Nishant Kalra, vice president, Salesforce Digital, and Prasoon Joshi, chairman APAC, McCann Worldgroup, and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India. From FMCG juggernauts to BFSI icons, marketing and growth leaders across a spectrum of companies and industries will gather at the Storyboard18 - Visionaries Mumbai edition on April 26. These include companies such as Mondelez, HDFC, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, P&G, Mahindra Group, Aditya Birla Group, L'Oreal, Parle, and Amazon.

What makes Visionaries by Storyboard18 truly exceptional are the insightful discussions, surfacing winning strategies for forward-thinking marketers. Through candid conversations and dialogues at the Visionaries' chapters, our industry leaders share their views on how to reshape the marketing landscape. Their wisdom offers invaluable insights into what lies ahead, shaping the aspirations of industry and inspiring the marketing and advertising leaders of tomorrow. The Visionaries’ evenings are a unique opportunity to witness the convergence of brilliant minds, all focused on one goal – mapping how enduring brands are built and how to make India’s marketers future-ready.

About The Visionaries program

The Visionaries initiative recognises leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing and advertising. They are women and men scripting some of the most exciting chapters in Indian marketing, media and advertising. They are marketing leaders with responsibility for a category, brand or innovation-led practice within their organisation. They also exhibit a purposeful approach to building sustainable businesses and enduring brands, using the new bottomline, People-Planet-Profits, as their guide.

Storyboard18’s The Visionaries program presents opportunities for the sharpest minds in the brand marketing ecosystem to convene, celebrate excellence and exchange ideas that power growth. In addition to the recognition programme, which honours individuals driving marketing, media and advertising excellence, Visionaries chapters across cities feature curated dialogues, spotlighting key issues and surfacing winning strategies.