10 technological innovations that will redefine Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years at one of four sacred locations in India, stands as one of the largest and most significant religious gatherings in the world.
The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This grand event is expected to draw millions of devotees, pilgrims, and tourists from across the globe, offering a remarkable platform to celebrate and showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual legacy, and tourism potential.
With an estimated 40 crore (400 million) devotees expected to attend, the Uttar Pradesh government is leveraging cutting-edge technology (IT) solutions to ensure seamless management, robust security, and an enhanced experience for all.
Here’s a list of all the remarkable technological solutions to look out for at Maha Kumbh 2025:
1. AI-powered cameras for enhanced surveillance: Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras will be deployed throughout the Maha Kumbh area to bolster security and monitor activities in real time.
2. Drone and anti-drone technology: A fleet of drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones will enhance aerial surveillance, ensuring safety and managing large crowds.
3. Cyber warriors and security displays: 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and investigate cybercrime gangs exploiting platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. 40 variable messaging displays (VMDs) will raise cyber security awareness in key locations.
4. VR stalls for immersive experiences: Virtual Reality (VR) stalls will allow pilgrims to experience key events like the Peshwai procession, Ganga aarti, and auspicious bathing days (naan) in a digital format.
5. Drone spectacles narrating mythical tales: 2,000 drones will light up the night sky, narrating "Prayag Mahatmyam" and "Samudra Manthan," creating a visually stunning evening show over the Sangam Nose.
6. Digitized land allotments: The "Maha Kumbh Land and Facility Allotment" website allows seamless online booking and tracking for over 10,000 institutions. Drone surveys pre- and post-monsoon map land topography for accurate digital records.
7. Google Maps integration: GIS-based maps will guide pilgrims to public utilities such as emergency services, police stations, parking areas, food courts, toilets, and more.
8. Remote-controlled life buoys: Remote-controlled life buoys will provide rapid rescue services in emergencies, ensuring the safety of pilgrims near water bodies.
9. Underwater drones for 24/7 surveillance: Advanced underwater drones equipped with low-light functionality will monitor underwater activities, diving up to 100 meters and transmitting real-time data to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).
10. Lost-and-found registration centers: High-tech lost-and-found centers will be set up in collaboration with the state police to help reunite pilgrims with their belongings or companions.
Maha Kumbh 2025 is setting new benchmarks by integrating advanced technology into a traditional event. From AI surveillance and VR experiences to drones and digitized services, this year's Kumbh promises to be a perfect blend of faith, culture, and innovation.