Maha Kumbh to generate Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth: CM Yogi Adityanath

ADVERTISEMENT
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that this year's Maha Kumbh, expected to attract 40 crore devotees, will contribute up to Rs 2 lakh crore the the state's economy.
Read more: Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore
Speaking at the 'Divine Uttar Pradesh: The Must Visit Sacred Journey' conclave in Varanasi, Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for inspiring the nation to reconnect with its rich cultural heritage, as per a PTI report.
The CM highlighted that the 2019 Maha Kumbh generated Rs 1.2 lakh crore for the state, and with an anticipated surge in visitors, the 2025 event is set to significantly boost the local economy.
Adityanath also revealed that over 16 crore devotees have already visited Kashi Vishwanath, and more than 13.5 crore have visited Ayodhya this year.
Read more: Telecom dept revamps infrastructure for Maha Kumbh; lays 126 km of optical fiber, 328 new towers in Prayagraj
The Maha Kumbh, which will take place from Janaury 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to be the world's largest temporary city, with 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.
Adityanath stressed that the Maha Kumbh is not only a religious gathering but also a symbol of spiritual unity, elevating India's ancient traditions to a global platform.
Read more: 'IPL of spirituality': Maha Kumbh to draw unprecedented marketing blitz; banks, fintech to spend big
The CM also emphasized that the event would focus on environmental sustainability, ensuring that the Ganga and Yamuna rivers remain protected from sewage contamination. He concluded by affirming that under PM Modi's vision, India's spiritual roots are gaining global recognition, with the upcoming Maha Kumbh serving as a testament to this movement.