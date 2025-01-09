            
Maha Kumbh to generate Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister outlines massive economic impact of the 2025 Maha Kumbh and the event's global significance.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2025 1:31 PM
The Maha Kumbh, which will take place from Janaury 13 to February 26, is expected to be the world's largest temporary city, with 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that this year's Maha Kumbh, expected to attract 40 crore devotees, will contribute up to Rs 2 lakh crore the the state's economy.

Speaking at the 'Divine Uttar Pradesh: The Must Visit Sacred Journey' conclave in Varanasi, Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for inspiring the nation to reconnect with its rich cultural heritage, as per a PTI report.

The CM highlighted that the 2019 Maha Kumbh generated Rs 1.2 lakh crore for the state, and with an anticipated surge in visitors, the 2025 event is set to significantly boost the local economy.

Adityanath also revealed that over 16 crore devotees have already visited Kashi Vishwanath, and more than 13.5 crore have visited Ayodhya this year.

The Maha Kumbh, which will take place from Janaury 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to be the world's largest temporary city, with 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.

Adityanath stressed that the Maha Kumbh is not only a religious gathering but also a symbol of spiritual unity, elevating India's ancient traditions to a global platform.

The CM also emphasized that the event would focus on environmental sustainability, ensuring that the Ganga and Yamuna rivers remain protected from sewage contamination. He concluded by affirming that under PM Modi's vision, India's spiritual roots are gaining global recognition, with the upcoming Maha Kumbh serving as a testament to this movement.


