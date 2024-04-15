K-food to turn mainstream; renewed appeal of ghee: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 convened over 190 thought leaders from diverse culinary backgrounds, including celebrity chefs, bloggers, and nutritionists who shared their insights on the comprehensive trends cited in the report.

Commenting on the 2024 edition of the report, Tanya Dubash - Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 marks another milestone in our quest to spark conversations and identify trends in the food industry. Consumers are getting savvier about their diets, focusing on mindful nutrition. With a focus on Provenance, this edition celebrates India's rich culinary heritage and invites readers to explore the myriad flavours and cultures that define our nation. I am confident that readers will be captivated by the depth and diversity of insights offered within this edition, further solidifying India's position as a global leader in the realm of food and gastronomy."

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the Godrej Food Trends Report, sets the stage for the 2024 edition: "As we launch the 2024 edition, we continue to witness India's emergence as a global culinary powerhouse, rooted in the theme of Provenance. In India, provenance is guiding our most relevant conversations around food. This interest in provenance is also translating into real growth for the F&B industry. The traditional plate, once dictated primarily by seasonality and local bounty, is now being driven by a quest for flavour. I am optimistic that the Indian food industry will prove to be a benchmark for empowerment and innovation in the years to come. Just as each dish in a multi-course meal tells a story, each section of the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 invites readers to savour the insights and flavours of our diverse food culture."

Some key insights from the Godrej Foods Trends Report 2024 are:

Authentic cuisine will drive travel experiences: Experts forecast that 92.3 percent travellers will join Culinary site tours to enrich their travels through authentic culinary encounters Bespoke cocktails will raise the bar: Experts reveal that the bar scene in 2024 will be illuminated by dedicated menus around Indian-origin spirits by 82.7 percent Chocolate will become a sophisticated affair: Indian chocolatiers are increasingly showcasing the unique nuances of Provenance by artfully combining local grown, high-quality, cacao beans as experts report a 94.2 percent in artisanal chocolates. K-food will become mainstream: Korean culture has been garnering a cult following, with its bold flavours and diverse dishes. Korean restaurants will see significant traction, with concepts like teppanyaki, robata, and ramen becoming increasingly prevalent. Ghee will rise again: From health-conscious millennials to flavour-driven foodies, ghee’s natural goodness, will have a renewed appeal by 84.6% as we take inspiration from our culinary roots. Women in food will be in spotlight: 2024 will illuminate the pivotal role women have played in the culinary landscape of India. From regional custodians to food entrepreneurs, chefs, bartenders and brewers, women will finally get due recognition for their contribution to shaping Indian gastronomy.