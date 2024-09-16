            

      LIC appoints Infosys to build its NextGen Digital Platform

      The NextGen Digital Platform will be modular, flexible, cloud-native, and have platform- driven architecture which will be capable of quickly adopting innovative technologies, new products and features.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 16, 2024 12:23 PM
      his platform will form the foundation for building high value business applications such as the Customer & Sales Super Apps, Portals and Digital Branch for LIC, stated the company. (Image source: Elets Technomedia)

      Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has undertaken a digital transformation programme named DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). Under DIVE, LIC aims to significantly boost its digital platform with an aim to provide superior experience to its customers, field force, partners and employees.

      LIC has appointed Infosys to build its new state-of-art NextGen Digital Platform which will be an integrated end-to-end digital insurance solution to provide excellent Services to its customers, Business lifecycle management and operational activities for sales intermediaries and digital front-end platform for branch employees.

      The NextGen Digital Platform will be modular, flexible, cloud-native, and have platform- driven architecture which will be capable of quickly adopting innovative technologies, new products and features. This platform will form the foundation for building high value business applications such as the Customer & Sales Super Apps, Portals and Digital Branch for LIC, stated the company.

      Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC, said, “Our vision is to transform LIC into a technology enabled organisation providing life insurance solutions. We look forward to our partnership with Infosys in creating world class digital solutions and providing best-in-class experience for all our stakeholders including customers and sales intermediaries.”

      Mohanty said, “Today we are living in a digitally connected era where customers expect their needs to be met instantly whether during on-boarding or post sales service. Technology can help us generate greater insights about our customers and by leveraging India’s advanced digital eco-system to help us serve better.”


      First Published on Sep 16, 2024 12:06 PM

