Neha More joins Ferrero as Business Head, Modern Trade

Neha More has joined Ferrero as Business Head, Modern trade. More brings over 14 years of experience in Business Development, Key Account Management, Customer Marketing, Digital Activations, P&L management and Omni Channel Strategy driving revenue growth and profitability in both Ecommerce and Modern Retail.
In her Linkedin post, More said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Ferrero, a company renowned for its iconic brands, global leadership and a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and people. With Ferrero's strong legacy of brand building and strategic market expansion, I am eager to contribute my expertise to drive the company’s growth initiatives and further elevate its reputation. I look forward to this incredible journey with Ferrero and to being a part of its continued success."
Prior to taking up the new role, More served as the Head Modern Trade for Britannia Industries Ltd. She had been with the company since 2018.
She spearheaded accelerating newer categories online and in modern trade, leading growths for digital first portfolio, industry firsts digital activations and strategic initiatives with key channel partners, led reputation-building initiatives, joint business planning, internal backend operations project to strengthen fulfilment for the channel.
She holds an MBA degree from IBS Pune and has over 14 years of extensive experience esp. in FMCD & FMCG industry. Throughout her career, More has made significant contributions by holding sales and business positions in organisations like LG Electronics, Stanley Black & Decker, Perfetti Van Melle & Britannia Industries Ltd.