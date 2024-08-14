MakeMyTrip collaborates with Ministry of Tourism, launches campaign film on India's 78th Independence Day

Travel company MakeMyTrip has collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism, and launched a campaign film on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day. The online film has tried to evoke the feeling of patriotism among Indians who live outside the country. It has aimed at the Indian diaspora to rediscover their roots. Lyricist Gulzar Saab has given his voice for narration, inviting the global Indian community to visit India.
Highlighting the importance of the campaign, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "In our efforts to enable Indian diaspora to become Incredible India Ambassadors through the Chalo India initiative, the call to encourage Indian diaspora to rediscover their homeland and experience a transformed India, is paramount. This Independence Day, we call upon Indian diaspora across the globe to take a trip back home, and experience Incredible India in all its richness, not just for themselves - but for everyone whom Incredible India awaits".
Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, "We are thrilled to launch the 'India: The Homecoming' campaign, aimed at inviting the Indian diaspora to rediscover a transformed India. By highlighting the progress, beauty, diversity, and rich heritage, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and nostalgia, encouraging the global community to visit and explore the nation. This initiative is about celebrating the unbreakable bond that every Indian, no matter where they are in the world, shares with their homeland".