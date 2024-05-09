            

      Ipsos Strategy3 appoints Rajashree Ivaturi as partner

      Previously, Rajashree Ivaturi led Quess Corp as vice president.

      By  Storyboard18May 9, 2024 12:36 PM
      Rajashree Ivaturi started her career as a market research executive at ADMAR Service, and went on to work across Feedback Business Consulting Services and LabourNe Services India.

      Rajashree Ivaturi, who led Quess Corp as vice president, has joined Ipsos Strategy3 as partner.

      She stated, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Partner at Ipsos Strategy3! To my former colleagues at QuessCorp, thank you for the memories and the invaluable experiences we shared."

      Ivaturi started her career as a market research executive at ADMAR Service, and went on to work across Feedback Business Consulting Services and LabourNe Services India.

      She is experienced in consulting across functional areas of marketing, customer support, distribution and partnership programs. This is followed by program management of large and complex projects; time sensitive delivery 500+ engagements delivered to customers encompassing Engineering, IT, automotive, healthcare, education and food & beverages verticals.


