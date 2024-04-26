Mars Wrigley's launches BOOMER Jelly on Top Boomer

Mars Wrigley India's fruity bubblegum brand, BOOMER returns with its latest innovation, BOOMER Jelly on Top. BOOMER introduces Jelly on Top with the fruity flavor of strawberry.

BOOMER is set to unveil a TVC featuring Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and delivering on the brand promise of "Har Pal Fun Kar" enhancing every moment with its unique and enjoyable consumption experience, stated the company.

The primary packaging of BOOMER Jelly on Top features a transparent design.

The TVC has been conceptualised by DDB Tribal. Viewers witness Indian cricket star Bumrah turning a challenging situation into a moment of joy by leveraging the playful nature of BOOMER Jelly on Top, further added the company.

Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley India, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, “Since its launch 30 years ago, BOOMER has become synonymous with Bubblegum and Fun. BOOMER®️ Jelly on Top is testimony of the same. This exciting new offering brings together the best of both worlds in a distinctive offering. We are leveraging this distinctive innovation to widen the price pack architecture of the bubblegum market to Rs 2/-. The launch will be supported by a multimedia campaign featuring none other than Boom Boom (Jasprit) Bumrah.”

Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal said, “Our favourite, Boomer is out in a Jelly Bubblegum avatar that’s sure to make everyone say ‘yes’ to fun. In this edition of the brand’s ‘Har Pal Fun Kar’ campaign, we find Boom-Boom-Bumrah, Boomer’s endorser-in-chief on a gully cricket pitch, tricking the opponent just as he’s known to outsmart the world’s best batters.”

BOOMER Jelly on Top is set to hit store shelves nationwide.

The films are available in eight languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu & Assamese which will be aired on TV. The film will also be available on digital platforms.