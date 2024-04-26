            

      Mars Wrigley's launches BOOMER Jelly on Top Boomer

      BOOMER is set to unveil a TVC featuring Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and delivering on the brand promise of "Har Pal Fun Kar".

      By  Storyboard18Apr 26, 2024 11:57 AM
      Mars Wrigley's launches BOOMER Jelly on Top Boomer
      The TVC has been conceptualised by DDB Tribal. Viewers witness Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah turning a challenging situation into a moment of joy by leveraging the playful nature of BOOMER Jelly on Top, further added the company.

      Mars Wrigley India's fruity bubblegum brand, BOOMER returns with its latest innovation, BOOMER Jelly on Top. BOOMER introduces Jelly on Top with the fruity flavor of strawberry.

      BOOMER is set to unveil a TVC featuring Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and delivering on the brand promise of "Har Pal Fun Kar" enhancing every moment with its unique and enjoyable consumption experience, stated the company.

      The primary packaging of BOOMER Jelly on Top features a transparent design.

      The TVC has been conceptualised by DDB Tribal. Viewers witness Indian cricket star Bumrah turning a challenging situation into a moment of joy by leveraging the playful nature of BOOMER Jelly on Top, further added the company.

      Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley India, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, “Since its launch 30 years ago, BOOMER has become synonymous with Bubblegum and Fun. BOOMER®️ Jelly on Top is testimony of the same. This exciting new offering brings together the best of both worlds in a distinctive offering. We are leveraging this distinctive innovation to widen the price pack architecture of the bubblegum market to Rs 2/-. The launch will be supported by a multimedia campaign featuring none other than Boom Boom (Jasprit) Bumrah.”

      Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal said, “Our favourite, Boomer is out in a Jelly Bubblegum avatar that’s sure to make everyone say ‘yes’ to fun. In this edition of the brand’s ‘Har Pal Fun Kar’ campaign, we find Boom-Boom-Bumrah, Boomer’s endorser-in-chief on a gully cricket pitch, tricking the opponent just as he’s known to outsmart the world’s best batters.”

      BOOMER Jelly on Top is set to hit store shelves nationwide.

      The films are available in eight languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu & Assamese which will be aired on TV. The film will also be available on digital platforms.

      Read More:


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 26, 2024 11:57 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Tata Mutual Fund launches 'Index Funds Simple Hai' campaign

      Tata Mutual Fund launches 'Index Funds Simple Hai' campaign

      Advertising

      Colgate-Palmolive launches “Indian Sweets League" campaign

      Colgate-Palmolive launches “Indian Sweets League" campaign

      Advertising

      Goafest 2024 opens delegate registrations: Early bird rates available until May 15th

      Goafest 2024 opens delegate registrations: Early bird rates available until May 15th

      Advertising

      Google ad revenue at $61.66 billion in March quarter; revenue from YouTube ads hits $8 billion

      Google ad revenue at $61.66 billion in March quarter; revenue from YouTube ads hits $8 billion

      Advertising

      HUL ad spends rise in Q4 to hit Rs 1616 crore

      HUL ad spends rise in Q4 to hit Rs 1616 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Bank of Baroda rolls out 'PehchaanCon 3.0 Banking Fraud' awareness campaign featuring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur

      Bank of Baroda rolls out 'PehchaanCon 3.0 Banking Fraud' awareness campaign featuring actor Kunaal Roy Kapur

      Advertising

      Greenpanel launches IPL campaign crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

      Greenpanel launches IPL campaign crafted by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi