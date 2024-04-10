Marvel and Coca-Cola roll out 'Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes' campaign

On Monday, The Walt Disney Company and Coca-Cola launched Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes — a collaboration featuring some of Marvel’s most popular characters.

The two brands are bringing the world of Marvel to life with a new TV commercial, and will feature limited-edition Coca-Cola pack designs featuring 38-character illustrations.

The new line of cans and bottles will feature heroes and villains from across the Marvel Universe. Illustrated with a balance of white, red, and black tones that highlight the characters, each can is scannable and brings its character to life through an AR extension on Coca-Cola’s website, stated the company.

In addition, 'Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes' offers fans a chance to win prizes from Disney and Marvel, including the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, Marvel movie screenings, collectable influencer boxes, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia, and Disney+ subscriptions, further added the company.

“Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry,” Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company, said. “We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible.”

Hamilton added that the result is “an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe” and “tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together.”

The collaboration kicks off with a new TV spot that showcases a woman, who accidentally puts an entire comic book world in danger. Then, the real magic of Coca-Cola unites the Marvel Universe to save the day.

For nearly 85 years, Marvel has inspired millions of fans with diverse characters and timeless stories and now Coca-Cola is bringing these heroes to its bottles while continuing its relationship with Disney that began more than 60 years ago.

“Coca-Cola has a long history with Disney, and it’s exciting to have a relationship that encourages and enables us to continue to push ourselves and our relationship to new heights creatively,” Islam ElDessouky, global head of creative strategy and content for Coca-Cola TM, added. “This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences.”

The Marvel characters featured in 38 designs across the limited-edition products include:

Coca-Cola: Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Rocket, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Star-Lord, Thanos, Thor

Starting today, fans can collect characters from this exciting new collaboration in stores globally. Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes will be available in more than 50 countries worldwide across North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, and Asia Pacific.