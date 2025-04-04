Mast & Meh: Colgate, Cotton King, Leibherr - which one would you watch on loop?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Colgate India

Agency: WPP

Colgate just pulled off a sparkling stunt with its newest campaign, and honestly, it’s minty-fresh genius. By turning a ragged toothbrush into a mysterious flower — the Indianis Dentris — they didn’t just promote oral hygiene, they created a full-blown botanical buzz. Set in the serene greens of Mumbai’s Botanical Garden and Zoo, the faux flower exhibit had people whipping out their phones, ready to discover a new species. But surprise — this “bloom” was actually your neglected, overworked toothbrush in disguise. Macro shots so detailed, even Mother Nature would've been fooled. This campaign is proof that sometimes, the most powerful ads don’t scream — they whisper in your bathroom.

Meh

Brand: Cotton King

Agency: ADbhoot

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to vacation inside a soap opera directed by a hyperactive travel agent, CottonKing’s “Holiday Vibes” campaign has the answer—and unfortunately, it’s not the escape you were looking for. The campaign wants to be carefree and energetic, but ends up feeling like a parody of what young people think “fun” is. The “Vibe Hai” hook is catchy, sure—but it's used with the subtlety of a foghorn. After the fifth shout, you start wondering if you're watching a fashion ad or a jingle audition for a soft drink. Credit where it’s due: the collection does look comfortable. But the ad’s execution? Less holiday, more headache. Next time, CottonKing, maybe drop the opera and just let the clothes do the talking.

Mast

Brand: Leibherr

Agency: Rediffusion

Liebherr’s campaign smartly highlights how modern features can make daily kitchen tasks smoother. With Neena Gupta leading the way, the brand adds a relatable, human touch to its advanced technology. From 'Hands-Free Opening' to the clever 'Hot to Cool' feature, the films showcase practical innovations without overcomplicating things. The light, easygoing saas-bahu dynamic adds a familiar charm without trying too hard. All in all, the campaign keeps it simple and effective—clever product storytelling backed by a strong, likeable face.

Meh

Brand: Mamaearth

Agency: Steve Priya

Mamaearth’s new mosquito repellent ad featuring Shilpa Shetty aims for warmth and reassurance but ends up feeling a little too polished and predictable. The mother-child bond is sweet, but the storytelling leans heavily on well-worn tropes rather than bringing anything fresh to the table. Shilpa looks great, of course, but the scenes feel more curated than candid. For a product that’s meant to tackle an everyday parenting hassle, the ad could’ve used a touch more realism and a little less gloss. Yes, the natural ingredients and 12-hour protection are great points—but they’re hammered in without much creativity. All in all, the message is clear, but the delivery lacks spark.

Mast

Brand: Kingfisher

Agency: Ogilvy

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water’s latest campaign brings a fresh spin to its iconic “Oo La La” jingle, and it works. Featuring players from Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the brand films smartly blend cricket and music—two crowd-pullers in India—to deliver a lively, upbeat message. Created by Ogilvy, the campaign feels current without losing the brand’s signature “Good Times” vibe. Whether it's a casual hangout turning into a spontaneous dance moment or a laid-back poolside scene gaining momentum, the execution is tight and visually engaging. The updated jingle, paired with performances by Bharg, Lothika, Paal Dabba, and Sickflip, gives the campaign a nice lift. It doesn’t try too hard, and that’s its strength—simple, catchy, and on-brand.

Meh

Brand: CashKaro

Agency: Inhouse

CashKaro’s latest campaign dazzles with its Ghibli-inspired animation—a true feast for the eyes. The hand-drawn style is undeniably charming, drawing you into a whimsical world of vibrant visuals. However, when the spectacle fades, the core message feels a bit undercooked. While the ad boldly proclaims “Coins Are All Bakwas,” it ends up stretching a simple idea over an elaborate canvas. The point is clear—real cashback is better than confusing coin-based systems—but the storytelling doesn’t quite build the momentum needed to make a lasting impression. In short, it’s a stylish ad that captivates visually, yet leaves you wanting a bit more depth in its punchy promise.

Mast

Brand: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime’s latest campaign has us laughing out loud, thanks to a star-studded lineup of influencers and celebs like Sunil Shetty, MC Stan, Rajpal Yadav, and Dharnaa! The video plays out a hilarious family debate about what to watch, with each member tossing around vague references like ‘that actor’ and ‘that scene.’ The best part? The Amazon Prime feature magically nails the exact movie or show every time—no more endless scrolling! It’s all fun and games... until you realize it’s an April Fool’s prank! This clever twist shows Amazon Prime’s knack for mixing humour with tech, and leaves us eagerly waiting to see what they’ll come up with next.

Meh

Brand: Myntra

Agency: Inhouse