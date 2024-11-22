MAST & MEH: Nike, Tata Sampann, Pizza Hut, Gritzo, and more

Advertisements are a brand’s spotlight moment to win over audiences, but let’s face it—not every ad hits the mark! Some make us laugh, think, or remember them for ages, while others, well… we’d rather forget. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews come in! We sieve through the week’s ads to spotlight the absolute winners and the ones that missed the boat. With our honest, no-fluff take, you’ll get a clear and fun read on what’s really worth watching. So, dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs-up and which were just plain “meh!”

Mast

Brand: Nike

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy London

Nike’s latest ad honouring Rafael Nadal’s legendary career is an emotional ace. As the tennis icon prepares to hang up his racket at the Davis Cup, Nike delivers a heartfelt tribute that’s as gripping as one of Nadal’s five-set thrillers. The film, narrated by Nike Co-founder Phil Knight, is a masterstroke of nostalgia and admiration. It opens with Nadal gently sweeping a clay court — a powerful nod to his “King of Clay” reign. This simple yet profound imagery recurs throughout the ad, interwoven with clips of his intense practice sessions and triumphant moments on the court. Nike’s tagline for the campaign, “Greatness. It only takes everything,” captures the essence of Nadal’s relentless drive and unparalleled career. The brand even updated their profile picture to his iconic logo, underscoring their decades-long partnership with the tennis legend, which began when he was just 13. This isn’t just an ad; it’s a love letter to one of tennis’s all-time greats. With every frame, Nike reminds us why Nadal’s story will echo far beyond the baseline. Bravo, Nike. Bravo, Rafa.

Meh

Brand: PeeSafe

Agency: In-house

PeeSafe's World Toilet Day campaign, "Toilets: A Place for Peace," dives into the world of healthy toilet habits but takes a detour into gender stereotypes along the way. The video brings to life a slice of drama from a middle-class Indian household, where a fed-up wife lays down the law in a hilariously bold "life-changing" conversation with her husband. While the campaign playfully shines a spotlight on everyday frustrations we can all relate to, it tiptoes dangerously close to losing its sensitivity in the process. A solid effort, but it could've flushed out a little more balance!

Mast

Brand: Accel with Swiggy

Agency: Inhouse

Swiggy’s latest brand film is a heart-warming celebration of the food delivery giant’s journey-from humble beginnings to IPO status. With a cheeky nod to its loyal fans, the film shifts the spotlight from “Celebrating with Swiggy” to “Celebrating Swiggy,” showcasing how the brand has been there through life’s big moments, from family milestones to those little joys we all crave. Accel, Swiggy’s early investor, proudly reflects on the brand’s impressive rise, from pioneering cloud kitchens to leading the charge in quick commerce with Instamart. It’s a fun, feel-good reminder of the many #SwiggyMoments that have become a part of our everyday lives.

Meh

Brand: Pizza Hut

Agency: Defodio Digital

Pizza Hut is back at it with a flashy new marketing move—a 3D anamorphic billboard showcasing their latest creation, the Momo Mia. Sounds exciting, right? But wait... where's the plot twist? While the campaign does spice things up by blending tech and taste, it feels more like eye candy than storytelling. Honestly, it's giving more "look at us!" vibes than "here's why you'll love it." Just another creative flex, perhaps?

Mast

Brand: Tata Sampann

Agency: Ogilvy India

Tata Sampann’s latest campaign, ‘Pyar Bhara’, is a delightful treat for the senses! The ad brings together the culinary charm of chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Ranveer Brar, who engage in a playful banter while highlighting the magic of Tata Sampann Unpolished Dal. It’s all about celebrating food the way nature intended—untouched, nutrient-packed, and brimming with goodness. The campaign serves up a fresh reminder that when we cook with love and natural ingredients, we don’t just nourish the body but also strengthen the bond with our meals. A fun, heart-warming reminder that food, like love, is best when it’s pure and unrefined!

Meh

Brand: Vasant Masala

Agency: Eggfirst

Vasant Masala pulled off the ultimate nostalgia stunt by reuniting one of Bollywood's popular brother duo, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, on screen—but instead of spicing things up, they left us with bland masala. The 'Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha' campaign tried hard to tug at our heartstrings with its ode to family bonds, but the over-the-top melodrama feels like it got lost in a time machine from the early 2000s. In today's world? It's less "aww" and more "ugh," primed for meme-worthy cringe. It's a hard pass from us!

Mast

Brand: Metro Shoes

Agency: W.A.Y.S Marketing Solutions

Metro Shoes has nailed it with their latest digital film, “Trust us to Do Better,” marking International Men’s Day 2024. This one’s not just about fancy shoes—it’s about stepping into a bigger, more thoughtful conversation about men’s roles in everyday life. The ad is a warm, heartfelt tribute to those little gestures that often go unnoticed—like a husband supporting his pregnant wife or a colleague ensuring a safe ride home. These small acts speak volumes, and Metro cleverly reminds us to notice, appreciate, and trust men to step up even more. The story follows a modern man on an introspective journey, discovering how a little positive reinforcement (and maybe a compliment or two!) fuels his confidence to take on bigger challenges. Whether it’s his parents beaming with pride during a Diwali visit or a colleague genuinely thanking him for being considerate, every moment resonates. What’s great? The ad doesn’t feel preachy—it’s more like a warm pat on the back for men and a gentle nudge for society to build trust and celebrate these efforts. It’s emotional, optimistic, and packs the perfect punch.

Meh

Brand: Gritzo

Agency: Contract Agency (A part of the WPP Group)