MAST & MEH: Swiggy, Mentos, Siyaram’s, Apple, Campus Activewear, and more

Advertisements are a brand’s spotlight moment to win over audiences, but let’s face it—not every ad hits the mark! Some make us laugh, think, or remember them for ages, while others, well… we’d rather forget. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews come in! We sieve through the week’s ads to spotlight the absolute winners and the ones that missed the boat. With our honest, no-fluff take, you’ll get a clear and fun read on what’s really worth watching. So, dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs-up and which were just plain “meh!”

MAST

Brand: Mentos

Agency: Ogilvy

Mentos has made a comeback to television screens with ‘Yes To Fresh’ campaign. Like the other old Mentos ads, this ad film featuring actor Abhay Verma too encapsulates the playful energy of Mentos. The brand’s idea of showcasing fun and bringing in a fresh creative perspective can be perfectly seen in the campaign. It is fun to watch the funky ad which opens in a boring biology class when Verma reaches out to the Mentos candy and pops one into his mouth and a wave of refreshment washes over him.

MEH

Brand: Campus Activewear

Agency: Inhouse

In Campus Activewear's latest ad, Vicky Kaushal takes a casual meeting and turns it into an unexpected dance party—sort of. As he grooves through a conversation about playing multiple roles, he suddenly declares, “Damn good shoes, yaar!” leaving viewers scratching their heads. Is he dancing for the shoes or for the role? The ad’s message, “When you move your way, the world moves with you,” seems promising but feels more like Vicky’s personal jam session than an inspiring call to action. With charm in spades but substance on short supply, this ad tries hard to move us but ends up tripping over its own gimmick.

MAST

Brand : Swiggy

Agency : In-house

Marking its stock market debut, Swiggy rolled out an emotional ad film, encapsulating the brand’s ethos and the decade-long journey that led to this milestone. The film is a tribute to the countless bells that delivery executives rang to now ringing the ceremonial NSE bell. The jingle “Ghanti bajate bajate kahan tak pohoch gaye” perfectly captures the emotion that runs with the occasion.

MAST

Brand: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar nails it with this cheeky office PSA, turning a standard HR memo into a Marvel-style punchline. With humour as sharp as Deadpool's wit, they remind employees (and guilty streamers everywhere) that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is not for office hours. The playful "Let's Follow Guidelines" sign-off is on-brand and hilarious, making us want to queue up the blockbuster—just not on the work clock. This memo perfectly balances fun and corporate rules, proving Disney+ Hotstar knows how to entertain, even in HR mode! Also, we totally applaud how they posted the ad on LinkedIn, where every employee is bound to see it. Touché!

MAST

Brand: Siyaram’s

Agency: Grapes

Going with the legacy of ‘coming home to Siyaram’s’, this latest campaign with actor Ranbir Kapoor captures the right vibe of the brand. While this simple ad film has no particular message to convey or a story to tell, but what captures the minds is it being no different from old ad films. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is also the brand ambassador of Siyaram’s, reinstates the brand’s legacy and personal message aptly.

MEH

Brand: McDonald’s

Agency: DDB Mudra & DDB Tribal

McDonald's latest ad for the McCrispy Burger tries to take viewers on a cosmic journey with a crunch "so loud, you can't (astro)not hear it." While the idea is creative, the execution falls a bit flat. The "astronaut" pun feels forced, and the concept of a crunch that can travel through space stretches the theme a little too far. The visuals aim for sci-fi charm but come off more like a retro movie than a fresh take on crispy burgers, making it hard to connect the space theme with the product itself. And the sound design? The crunch is loud—almost too loud. All in all, while McDonald's reached for the stars with this concept, the result feels more like a fun experiment than an ad that really hits home.

MAST

Brand: Sunfeast Marie Light

Agency: Sacred Communication

Chhath puja is a celebration of devotion, community and reverence for the Sun and amidst the ongoing festivity Sunfeast Marie Light has come up with ‘Chhath ke geet gaao’ which more or less seems to be a new song. The ad film with chhath jingle has its storytelling in a Madhubani art themed video, highlighting the region’s rich culture and heritage. The brand’s aim to connect with the spirit of the festival and the stories can be captured through this campaign.

MEH

Brand: Apple

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab and Megaforce