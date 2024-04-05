McDonald's India steps into anime world; launches 'WcDonald's'

McDonald’s India (West & South), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld Limited, steps into the anime world with the launch of ‘WcDonald’s’ in the country. In anime culture, McDonald’s has been referenced as WcDonald's by anime fans and creators alike. This includes the launch of a savoury sauce, new collectible manga-themed packaging and an anime themed restaurant followed the release of four anime films, stated the company.

McDonald’s India has also unveiled a transformation of its restaurant at Linking Road in Bandra, Mumbai. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the restaurant's décor and ambiance captures the essence of Anime aesthetics, the company further added.

Arvind R. P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “Anime culture is booming in India, particularly among the Gen Z. For years, anime fans have been bringing their favourite brand to life in many ways within the Anime universe. The McDonald’s-inspired ‘WcDonald’s’ is a case in point. Now, WcDonald's transcends fantasy, becoming a reality. We honour our fans' imagination by authentically manifesting the WcDonald’s universe in our restaurants, while inviting them to be part of our story like never before. WcDonald’s embodies our dedication to integrating our brand with popular culture, offering unique experiences that wow customers. We invite everyone, particularly manga enthusiasts, to step into this immersive anime world.”

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “You’ll be surprised how big the anime community is in India. And we realised that the anime universe has been tipping its hat to McDonald’s through its many avatars. We felt the best way to acknowledge and celebrate this community was to bring one of the avatars from the anime world to the real world.”