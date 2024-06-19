MediBuddy appoints Joel Fernandez as senior director corporate social responsibility

MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, today announced the appointment of Joel Fernandez as Senior Director Corporate Social Responsibility. In this newly created role, Joel will develop and execute MediBuddy's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy aligned with the company's mission of democratising healthcare access.

Fernandez brings over 25 years of experience across the technology, staffing, and social impact sectors. He joins MediBuddy after spending the last eight years at TeamLease Services Ltd., where he supported skill development and education initiatives for underprivileged communities. Prior to TeamLease, Joel has held leadership roles at Cognizant, Genpact, Wipro, and Zenta. .

Speaking on the appointment Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy said, "We are thrilled to welcome Joel during this pivotal phase as we scale our reach and social impact across India. His expertise will be instrumental in defining programs that leverage our technology platform and partner network to provide quality healthcare services to rural and economically disadvantaged sections of the society. This aligns with MediBuddy’s vision to make high quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians."

As senior director, Fernandez will oversee MediBuddy's CSR strategy formulation, multi-stakeholder collaboration, program implementation, and regulatory compliance. Key initiatives will include adopting community healthcare centres, deploying mobile medical units, facilitating consultations, diagnostic camps, and subsidised surgeries in underserved regions.