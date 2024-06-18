            

      Newsdrum turns two, reveals expansion plans on the back of technology and AI

      After completing two years of news reporting, the platform has enabled AI-led features with focus on enhancing user experience.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 18, 2024 4:52 PM
      Newsdrum, the news platform from BMI Group, is looking to expand operations on the back of technology and Artificial Intelligence-led tools and innovations.

      Niraj Sharma, founder, Newsdrum, BestMediaInfo and BuzzInContent, said, “Newsdrum has made a mark in the industry over the past two years and now we are gearing up for the next phase of growth. We aim to deploy AI-led tools to take the user experience to the next level.”

      “Our main focus is to ensure that the product stands out in the cluttered space,” Sharma added.

      Newsdrum does content on politics, entertainment, economy, sports, business and startups.

      In the next two years, it wants to serve as a hub of all important newsbreaks that matter to the common man.

      The founder of Newsdrum, Niraj Sharma is a seasoned entrepreneur. Sharma, who has formerly worked with some of India’s leading media networks, had launched his first venture BestMediaInfo in 2010. Since then he’s launched two more businesses.


      First Published on Jun 18, 2024 4:47 PM

