Newsdrum turns two, reveals expansion plans on the back of technology and AI

Newsdrum, the news platform from BMI Group, is looking to expand operations on the back of technology and Artificial Intelligence-led tools and innovations.

After completing two years of news reporting, the platform has enabled AI-led features with focus on enhancing user experience.

Niraj Sharma, founder, Newsdrum, BestMediaInfo and BuzzInContent, said, “Newsdrum has made a mark in the industry over the past two years and now we are gearing up for the next phase of growth. We aim to deploy AI-led tools to take the user experience to the next level.”

The platform provides curated content to its audience, along with special focus on original content.

“Our main focus is to ensure that the product stands out in the cluttered space,” Sharma added.

Newsdrum does content on politics, entertainment, economy, sports, business and startups.

In the next two years, it wants to serve as a hub of all important newsbreaks that matter to the common man.