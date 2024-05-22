Microsoft introduced Copilot+ PCs - 'the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built'

On May 20, at a special event on the new Microsoft campus, the tech major introduced the world to a new category of Windows PCs designed for AI, Copilot+ PCs, signaling a major push to put AI into laptops. The new branding highlights that these new Windows laptops come with built-in AI hardware and support for AI features across the operating system.

Microsoft said Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. With new silicon capable of an incredible 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models, Copilot+ PCs enable users to do things that you can’t do on any other PC, the company stated. "Easily find and remember what you have seen in your PC with Recall, generate and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using Cocreator, and bridge language barriers with Live Captions, translating audio from 40+ languages into English," Microsoft highlighted.

These experiences come to life on a set of devices from Microsoft Surface and its OEM partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung, with pre-orders beginning this week and availability starting on June 18. Copilot+ PCs starting at $999.