NDTV’s revenue climbs 14%, but profitability lags amid costly overhaul

NDTV reported a 14 percent increase in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous quarter, as the broadcaster pursued an ambitious effort to strengthen its programming and streamline its operations. Revenue was up 10 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The growth, NDTV said, reflects a strategy centered on content innovation and operational consolidation. The company bolstered its primetime lineup with the addition of prominent anchors, part of a broader push to expand editorial depth and audience engagement.
In parallel, NDTV undertook a structural reorganization, merging four entities into a single unit to simplify its business and improve efficiency. The company also completed a rights issue aimed at supporting future expansion.
NDTV also expanded its entertainment portfolio through Good Times, its lifestyle and events vertical.
NDTV said profitability was tempered by continued investments in its transformation agenda — spanning content, digital integration, and business modernization.
“With a clear focus on content excellence and sustained digital growth, NDTV is positioned to carry its momentum into the festive quarter and beyond,” the company said in a statement.