Amazon layoffs 2025: Company's global job cuts hit India; Prime Video, Devices and Finance teams affected

Amazon India has been hit by the e-commerce giant’s latest wave of global layoffs, triggering a day of uncertainty and concern across its offices in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.
The job cuts, which began on Tuesday, span several departments including Prime Video, Devices & Services, Finance, Global Business Services, Competitor Monitoring, and Human Resources. While employees said the Prime Video division has been particularly affected, layoffs are reported to be spread across multiple teams. Those impacted were informed through one-on-one meetings with their managers. One employee said they were given documents outlining the exit process, severance pay and formalities, and asked to vacate their role within two hours of signing.
The severance package reportedly includes two months of garden leave, two months of severance pay, and one month’s notice pay, along with additional compensation per year of service. Employees will also receive payouts for accrued leave and gratuity, where applicable, in addition to transition support.
In response to a query from CNBC-TV18, an Amazon India spokesperson referred to a post by Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, dated October 28, which addressed the global restructuring plans.
Following the layoffs, several employees took to platforms such as Reddit and Slack to share updates and personal experiences. One Reddit user claimed that colleagues from Prime Video’s Trust and Safety Department had been affected across L3 to L7 levels—with L3 referring to junior employees and L7 to senior managers.
The layoffs form part of Amazon’s global restructuring drive, announced earlier this week, under which the company plans to eliminate around 14,000 roles worldwide. The move is aimed at streamlining operations, reducing management layers, and enhancing agility as Amazon ramps up its investments in artificial intelligence and related technologies.