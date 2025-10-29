Radio City Q2 loss widens to Rs 6.8 crore; Revenue drops 31% YoY

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio broadcaster Radio City (Music Broadcast Ltd) reported a sharp widening of losses in Q2 FY26. The company’s net loss expanded to Rs 6.8 crore in the September 2025 quarter, compared with Rs 2.2 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total income declined to Rs 44.6 crore in Q2 FY26, down from Rs 61.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue slipped to Rs 37.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 54.82 crore in Q2 FY25. The company noted that 29% of revenues came from “created businesses,” including properties, proactive pitches, digital, sponsorships, and special days.
Digital revenue contributed 7% to overall ad sales in Q2 FY26.
For the first half of FY26, Music Broadcast Ltd recorded revenue of Rs 87.2 crore, while operating EBITDA stood at Rs 9.3 crore.
The radio industry posted 3% year-on-year volume growth in Q2 FY26.
The company also highlighted that 1.9K of the 4.1K advertisers on its platform in Q2 FY26 were new clients.