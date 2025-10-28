MIB reiterates advisory to OTT platforms: calls for caution in portrayal of gangsters, criminals

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a fresh advisory to publishers of online curated content and their self-regulatory bodies, urging them to exercise “due caution and discretion” while releasing films, web series, and documentaries—particularly those portraying gangsters and criminals.

The advisory, reiterating a 2021 communication to online content platforms, emphasizes that streaming services must ensure their programming does not undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, threaten state security, harm relations with foreign nations, or incite violence and public disorder.

“Publishers of online curated content are advised to be mindful before publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals,” the ministry said in its latest note, referencing the earlier order dated October 22, 2021.

Context: Rise of Crime-Based Dramas on OTT

The reiteration comes amid a surge in crime-themed web series across major OTT platforms. From Netflix’s Delhi Crime and Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur, crime and gangster narratives have become a dominant genre in India’s streaming landscape.

A policy analyst speaking on condition of anonymity, said the advisory was prompted by “growing concerns over the glamorization of crime and the potential impact such portrayals have on impressionable audiences.”

“Freedom of expression must coexist with social responsibility. The ministry’s intention is not to curb creativity but to ensure that content does not glorify violence or undermine public order,” the analyst said.

Bollywood has long drawn inspiration from the world of crime—from classics like Don (1978) and Satya (1998) to newer blockbusters like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Animal (2023). However, with the rise of streaming, such stories have gained more realism and reach, often pushing the boundaries of censorship.

Experts cite that OTT platforms have created a grey space where gangsters are shown as complex, even sympathetic characters. The ministry’s advisory seems to be a response to this moral blur

Similar debates have surfaced in Hollywood. Productions like The Godfather, Goodfellas, and Breaking Bad have faced scrutiny for allegedly romanticizing criminal empires, even as they remain celebrated for artistic brilliance. In recent years, platforms like Netflix have been questioned for shows such as Narcos and Ozark, which walk a fine line between storytelling and glorification.

Under India’s three-tier OTT regulation framework introduced in 2021, self-regulatory bodies are responsible for guiding platforms on compliance and grievance redressal. The MIB’s renewed advisory reinforces this mechanism, signaling stricter scrutiny of sensitive themes.

An OTT industry representative, however, viewed the advisory as “a reminder, not a restriction.”

“We understand the government’s concerns. Platforms are already screening sensitive content, especially on national security or real-life crimes,” the representative said.