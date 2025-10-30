Threads tops 150 million daily users; Meta begins global rollout of ads in Threads Feed

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta’s text-based platform Threads continued its steady ascent in the third quarter of 2025, with daily active users crossing 150 million. The milestone, revealed during Meta’s Q3 earnings call, positions Threads as one of the fastest-growing apps in the company’s ecosystem.
“We’re seeing good momentum across our other apps as well, including Threads which recently passed 150 million daily actives and remains on track to become the leader in its category,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
Meta credited AI-powered recommendations for the surge in engagement across its family of apps. “Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, our AI recommendation systems are delivering higher quality and more relevant content, which led to 5% more time spent on Facebook in Q3 and 10% on Threads,” Zuckerberg added.
CFO Susan Li said user activity on Threads is deepening as Meta refines its ranking systems. “On Threads, we’re seeing strong growth in both daily actives and the depth of engagement as we continue to improve recommendations. The ranking optimizations we made in Q3 alone drove a 10% increase in time spent on Threads,” she noted.
The company also continues to expand product capabilities on the platform. “We also continue to ship new features, including launching direct messaging in Q3 so anyone on Threads can now message one another within the app,” Li said.
Monetization is beginning to take shape too. “Ads are now running globally in Feed on Threads, and we’re following our typical monetization playbook of optimizing the ads formats and performance before we ramp supply,” Li explained.
The updates position Threads as an increasingly central part of Meta’s social and advertising ecosystem — combining fast user growth, rising engagement, and a now-global ad rollout. With AI-driven recommendations and new messaging features, Threads appears to be evolving from a social offshoot into Meta’s next major engagement and revenue channel.