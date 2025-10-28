NDTV completes amalgamation of subsidiary firms

ADVERTISEMENT
New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) announced the amalgation of its four subsidiaries--NDTV Networks Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Media Limited, and NDTV Labs Limited (the transferor companies) with the media firm.
In a stock exchange filing, it said that the Registrar of Companies (RoC), NCT of Delhi and Haryana, has approved and taken on record the filing of Form INC-28 related to its ongoing amalgamation process.
"The development follows the Ministry of Corporate Affairs granting confirmation for the Scheme of Amalgamation between NDTV Networks Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Media Limited, and NDTV Labs Limited (the transferor companies) with NDTV (the transferee company)," mentioned the company.
NDTV had earlier disclosed the filing of Form INC-28 on October 1, 2025. With the RoC approval now in place, the amalgamation process has officially been completed.
Earlier this month, the broadcaster concluded its Rights Issue, raising Rs 396.49 crore. The Issue received applications for 5.36 crore shares against 4.83 crore shares on offer-- an oversubscription of 1.11 times.
Following the allotment, NDTV’s equity share capital increased from 6.45 crore shares to 11.28 crore shares. The Promoters’ shareholding increased from 64.71% to 69.02%, while the public shareholding stood at 30.98%.
The company said that the proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to expand NDTV’s distribution footprint in India and overseas, invest in brand-building initiatives, reduce debt, and fund new intellectual properties, along with other general corporate purposes
SBI Capital Markets Limited acted as an Advisor in connection with the Issue. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Legal Counsel to NDTV. Kfin Technologies Limited acted as the Registrar to the Issue.